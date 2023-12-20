Over the years, fans of dragon ball They have wondered which is the most powerful fusion between Goku and Vegeta. Both Gogeta and Vegetto are already part of the series' canon, and many wonder which of these would win in a competition of pure power. Well, The time has come to leave this question in the past, since here we will tell you.

To begin, we must analyze the two ways to obtain the fusion. The first of these is the classic dance that we first saw in the Majin Buu arc. To obtain the fusion, both warriors must have the same power, so this requires that one of the two increases or decreases their strength.

The second way to obtain the fusion is through the Pothala earrings, lwhich they leave aside because of the idea that both fighters must have the same level of power. Instead, these items unite hand skills into a single being with the best of each.

This results in a clear winner, and it is Vegetto. However, we must not leave aside the Dragon Ball Super movie: Broly, where we saw Gogeta face one of the strongest fighters in this universe. Although the statistics point to the fusion created by the Pothala earrings. This means that both are important, and play an important role in each fight.

Editor's Note:

As Stan Lee says, the winner of a fight will be the character the author decides, and this also applies to the power of the characters. We've seen Vegetto defeat great opponents, and we've seen Gogeta too, so in the end it all depends on the story.

