Since the first Godzilla was released on the big screen, back in 1954 in Japan and after seeing it in different films, many fans still do not know the true gender of the beast. But it's not because they are clueless or don't pay attention to the movie. Rather, over the years, various directors have confused us as to whether the Asian monster is male or female.

For example, in the 1967 Japanese film, we saw Godzilla give birth to a child, which led many to suspect that it was a female. However, many doubts were raised when in the successful 1998 film, directed by American Roland Emmerich, we saw the titan of the seas lay hundreds of eggs. So, many have been wondering to this day: is Godzilla male or female? In this note, we reveal it to you.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Godzilla Minus One': release date and what the new film about the king of the monsters is about

Why doesn't anyone know Godzilla's sexuality for sure?

All this series of doubts about the true sexuality of godzilla It emerged with the arrival of the beast to the North American market. In Japanese films, the monster was attributed to being asexual or neutral. For that reason, it was not specified at any time whether it was male or female.

However, in the American versions of godzilla He was labeled as male, even being called the 'King of Monsters'. Here, in South America, we also saw it as masculine because of the translation from English to Spanish, but in the 1998 film it was all a real confusion. The artists who designed the beast's body claimed to have sculpted female genitalia for that character.

'Son of Godzilla', Japanese film released in 1967. Photo: Polygon.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Godzilla x Kong': what connection would the king of the monsters have with Barbie in his new movie?

Is Godzilla male or female?

What Godzillas from the Japanese and American markets do share is the ability to reproduce. The beast has the peculiarity of engendering offspring without the need for a nearby male or female. This characteristic is also possessed by various marine creatures that can have babies independently.

This is what Godzilla looks like in his latest movie: 'Godzilla Minus One'. Photo: Polygon.

If we look at the original version of Godzilla, it becomes clear that the monster is neither male nor female, but rather gender-neutral.

#Godzilla #39King #Monsters39 #male #female #secret #didn39t