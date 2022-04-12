Rubén Morales, artist of Sony Santa Monica, has suggested that the title would be very advanced.

PlayStation users want to know more about God of War: Ragnarok, the sequel to the new Nordic adventure of Kratos and Atreus with which sony santa monica It will seek to make the players fall in love as it did with the first part. In the studio they have reaffirmed its launch for 2022, but could it be closer than we think?

If we look at one of the most recent posts you’ve made on Twitter Ruben Morales, main destruction artist in the new Santa Monica game, it seems so. The developer comments that his daughter he loves to play ragnarok but, since he cannot show video of the game, he shares one in which he appears playing the first part.

Santa Monica would be polishing the last detailsWhat is so striking about all this? That, without much news about it, having a playable version of the title that the developer can take home for his own daughter to try would indicate that development may be well advanced. From some media they even affirm that it could be completed and the study would be finalizing the details, but for the moment it is time to be cautious, since the great blockbusters need some polishing time to offer a robust version.

Another detail that would indicate that Ragnarok is in the final stages of its development is that both Christopher Judgewhich gives life to Kratos, as Ryan HurstThor’s voice actor, have recently shared posts about the game, letting it slip that they have already worked on the dubbing and ensuring that they want people to see the result.

Until we know its specific release date, all we know is that God of War: Ragnarok is scheduled for arrive sometime in 2022 to PS4 and PS5. It is one of the most anticipated games by users of Sony consoles, and the latest information suggests that it should not suffer any further delay in the time remaining until its release.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: God of War Ragnarok, Santa Monica, Santa Monica Studio, Sony, PlayStation, PlayStation Studios, PS4, PS5 and Christopher Judge.