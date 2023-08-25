A well-known and reliable insider has just dropped a real bombshell for PlayStation users: it seems that Santa Monica studio is close to announcing the DLC for God of War Ragnarok.

The insider communicated everything via his X account but, for the moment, nothing else is known about it: only that, very soon, we will hear about it additional content through official channels.

God of War Ragnarok is certainly one of most loved PlayStation exclusives of recent years: the work of Santa Monica and PlayStation Studios has truly convinced everyone, presenting a new standard for third-person adventures.

Even in our review of God of War Ragnarok, the enthusiasm you feel to drive can shine through Kratos in his latest (for the time being only) great adventure.

In fact, it is no mystery that Santa Monica is most likely working on the next chapter of the series: the third episode of the reboot of this historic PS2 saga could arrive after the Ragnarok DLC.

The God of War series is experiencing a real second youth thanks to the work done on PS4 (God of War 2018) and Ragnarok, two real pearls of the current videogame generation.