During the episode of Big Brother VIP aired on Monday February 13, 2023, Julia Salemi she became the protagonist of a shocking revelation. After being called to the center of the studio by Alfonso Signorini, the influencer declared that she was experiencing a sentimental crisis with Pierpaolo Pretelli. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Giulia Salemi is one of the faces most loved at Big Brother VIP. During bet most recent of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorinithe influencer has blown everyone away.

Already in the previous days, numerous had emerged rumors on an alleged crisis between the couple born in the spotlight of Big Brother VIP. Now, to give the he confirms of the rumors the model thought about it. In fact, called to the center of the study by the director of “Chi Magazine”, Giulia explained:

Then I want to be honest, Alfonso. We are living in a moment of crisis that can happen to many 30-year-old couples. But no dishes have flown, love is not in question, there are no betrayals or third parties involved. Indeed, we are trying to understand in which direction our relationship is going. I personally hope to be able to find a solution.

According to his statements, it seems that Pierpaolo Pretelli and the influencer will spend the day Saint Valentine together with Alfonso Signorini. Addressing the conductor directly, these were his words:

I know we are a couple born under the cameras and therefore privacy is difficult, but I hope this happens. It will seem surreal but we will spend Valentine’s Day with you tomorrow in Naples. Maybe you’re also a psychologist.

Needless to say, the unexpected revelations of the model have left everyone speechless fan who said they were sorry for what happened. So, like all couples, the former gieffini are facing challenges difficulty but, on both sides, there seems to be a lot goodwill in overcoming the crisis.