According to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, Giulia De Lellis she is currently expecting a baby. Recently, she herself decided to break her silence on the issue, providing some explanations through her social account. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Over the last few days, Giulia De Lellis has become the fulcrum of the crime news due to the numerous rumors regarding one presumed pregnancy. The doubt about his condition arose due to his prolonged absence from social media.

In any case, contrary to what many might think, Andrea Damante’s ex-girlfriend she is not pregnant. To spread the denied she herself explained it personally through her social channels reason of his recent distance from social media.

The words of Giulia De Lellis

Giulia clarified that the cause of her absence from social media is to be attributed to medical checks which he had to undergo hospital. These were his words:

They were complicated days, in which I was around hospitals. Everyone asked me if I was pregnant. No, I’m not. It was thought I had health problems, which luckily I don’t have. I was so upset by the idea. At the same time as these alleged problems that I was thought to have, a member of my family was not well. Few hours of sleep, so much fear. Let’s breathe a sigh of relief and move on.

No further details have been provided regarding these controls, and we are not currently aware of any others backstory about his health conditions. There decision to make her situation public occurred as a response to speculation regarding the alleged pregnancy. To find out more information, we just have to wait for more statements from Carlo Beretta’s girlfriend.