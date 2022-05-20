Without a shadow of a doubt, most people know Geneva Pisani for participating in Men and women, the program conducted by Maria De Filippi. Recently the ex professor de The legacy announced to his fans that he was pregnant. But is it really so?

Ginevra Pisani never ceases to amaze all her fans. She recently the former competitor of Men and women ended up in the center of the gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip was theannouncement made by herself in which she stated that she was pregnant.

A few days ago, the former professor de The legacythe well-known program broadcast on Rai Uno and hosted by Flavio Insinna, has published one photo on her Instagram profile that portrays her together with hers little dog. In the image in question the influencer is holding a sign in which it says:

I’m pregnant!

The post in question has made the boom of likes and comments within a few hours. All his fan they immediately proceeded to congratulate the former competitor of Men and women. However, a few hours later, again through a series of shots on her social account, Pisani revealed that she is not pregnant with her but her dog. In short, everyone was the victim of his joke.

Ginevra Pisani: the love story with Claudio D’Angelo

Ginevra Pisani participated in Men and women acting as a suitor for Claudio D’Angelo who chose it. However, after spending a few days of vacation in Cuba, the two decided to put a definitive point on their story love. As for the reasons behind their breakup, the girl had declared: