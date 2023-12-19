How can a child cope with the loss of a mother? This is one of the main questions we are asked The Boy and the Heronthe new movie Studio Ghibli, and most recent film directed by Hayao Miyazaki after his thousandth retirement from this industry. After years of waiting and a non-existent advertising campaign in Japan, this feature film will hit theaters in Mexico on December 28, 2023, and I recently had the opportunity to attend a screening to enjoy this work, and here I say if it's worth it or not.

The Boy and the Heron It begins with a tragic event. During World War II, Mahito, a 12-year-old boy, loses his mother in a fire. This unfortunate event causes the young man and his father to move to a small rural town on the outskirts of Tokyo. In addition to having to face a new social situation, our protagonist needs to accept his new mother. Although all this seems impossible, Mahito will have to put all his doubts aside to rescue his father's new wife after being kidnapped by a strange talking Heron.

Yes ok The Boy and the Heron begins in a way that can be considered realistic, especially taking into account the context in which the story develops and the events that give rise to the film, eventually we are transported to a world full of magic and imagination that is not only an excuse to explore some of Mahito's traumas, but it is also a visual delight that demonstrates the talent we find at Studio Ghibli.

Each of the scenes is spectacular. In this sense, the way in which the animation studio uses the color red and strokes to give new life to the fire immediately stands out. This is one of the main sections in the story, and it is impressive not only the way this element is seen on the screen, especially in the big action moments, but also the way in which it is used as a narrative point on the journey of our protagonist.

When we talk about Miyazaki's work, there are multiple elements that we can quickly associate, such as Shintoism and the use of allegories to talk about grief and the maturation process. Even with these elements always present, each of his stories, even those that are an adaptation of an already known work, never feel like a copy of each other. However, with The Boy and the Heron It is impossible not to think directly about Spirited Away. This is not a negative thing, but it is something that was always on my mind, since both films share more than just a series of characteristic elements.

At the end of the day, The Boy and the Heron It is one of the best animated films of the year. It is extremely entertaining, fun, lets the imagination of all viewers fly, represents the return of one of the best animation directors, and is a visually impeccable work. While it is true that this film does not propose something new, and its story is something that we have already seen in the past, it is the execution of these concepts that we already know that makes it special. The more than two hours of duration are not heavy, and in the end I would have even liked to see much more of this world.

As if that were not enough, the dubbing into Latin Spanish is very well done. Emilio Treviño, whom we have already heard in productions such as Demon Slayer and Invincible, is fantastic as Mahito, who manages to give us a work that is capable of being reserved and emotional just when the story needs it. Along with this, the rest of the cast, made up of Alfonso Herrera, Elizabeth Infante, Gerardo García, and more, do a good job that manages to entertain everyone, and at no time did I think that the original audio was better.

Don't hesitate, go to the cinema to enjoy The Boy and the Herona film that will be available in Mexico starting December 28, 2023.