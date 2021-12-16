Square Enix has filed a new trademark application in Europe for Gex, the gecko protagonist of three Crystal Dynamics action platforms. The application was recently filed and is still under review. The brand is classified under “computer game software” and “entertainment services”.

Gex was a short-lived platforming franchise from developer Crystal Dynamics. The first game arrived on 3DO, but when that platform died ignominiously, Crystal Dynamics wisely began programming it for the first PlayStation, Nintendo 64, and GameBoy Color.

All three of Gex’s games largely follow the same storyline: An evil lord named Rez is attempting to take over all of television, forcing Gex to venture into a particular dimension to stop him. The second game ups the ante by turning Gex into an official government agent, while the third and final Gex goes even further by giving Gex a girlfriend.

And Square Enix filed a trademark for Gex in Europe on December 15: https://t.co/nmOraJ8Rit pic.twitter.com/1oaqBnYItb – Gematsu (@gematsucom) December 16, 2021

However, development for multiple consoles meant that Gex never shone above the best platformers at the time. Gex always performed better on PlayStation but suffered from framerate issues on N64. And since neither N64 nor GameBoy Color could really handle video, they have largely been cut out for those consoles.

In 2015, Square Enix made some of the older Eidos IPs available for other developers to create games, but we haven’t heard of anyone creating anything on Gex. This recent trademark filing could indicate that something has changed, or not. We just have to wait for new information.

