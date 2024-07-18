According to the International Monetary Fund, GDP per capita contracted by 1 percent between 2019 and 2023. This was the 34th worst outcome among 41 high-income economies.

Of the G7 economies, only Canada performed worse. Even the United Kingdom, down 0.2 percent, and France, up slightly by 0.4 percent, performed better.

“If Germany has finally been the ‘sick man’, is this a temporary or a chronic condition?” asks British economist Martin Wolf in an article in the Financial Times.

There are good reasons to say that this is essentially a temporary situation. As the IMF blog points out, Germany’s terms of trade deteriorated significantly after the war in Ukraine, as natural gas prices rose sharply. But they returned to 2018 levels after natural gas prices fell again. The accompanying rise in inflation reversed and the European Central Bank’s monetary policy began to ease.

The post-pandemic rebalancing of global demand from manufactured goods to services has also been unfavorable for the German economy. But this trend is also reversing.

The IMF adds that concerns about the longer-term future of German industry are exaggerated. Energy-intensive industries have shrunk in size, but they only account for 4 percent of the economy.

By contrast, car production rose 11 percent in 2023, while exports of electric vehicles rose 60 percent. “Manufacturing value added remained steady even as industrial production declined,” the fund added.

German growth is expected to be just 0.2 percent in 2024. But it is expected to reach 1.1 percent next year. If this is the new normal, it is a rather weak one, the author says, noting that these are long-term trends, not recent shocks, that are the big issue.

Five Dilemmas

In this context, he identified five negative trends that the German economy is suffering from, as follows:

First, Germany’s labour force growth (people aged 15 to 64) is expected to fall by 0.66 percentage points between 2025 and 2029, compared with growth between 2019 and 2023. This is the largest decline of its kind in the G7.

Second, the share of total public investment in GDP, at 2.5 percent from 2018 to 2022, was the lowest among major high-income countries, with the exception of Spain, and was even lower than the poorer 3 percent in the United Kingdom.

Third, Germany’s per capita GDP (at purchasing power parity) fell from 89 percent of US levels in 2017 to 80 percent in 2023. This was the largest relative decline of any G7 member during that period.

Fourth, Germany continues to play an insignificant role in the digital economy. As the largest economy in Europe, this is important for the European Union as a whole.

Fifth: The world is moving into an era of fragmentation. This will be of particular importance for the German economy, which is relatively dependent on trade.

These headwinds pose significant challenges, Wolf says, and must be considered and addressed. But none of them should be particularly surprising. Openness to immigration, reducing bureaucracy, and creating a single European market, with a dynamic and integrated capital markets union, are all parts of the solution.

But there is another feature that almost no one sees as a problem in Germany or anywhere else: the huge structural saving surpluses, which of course financed the huge current account surpluses.

Many German economists see these surpluses as proof of Germany’s international competitiveness and insist that everyone, especially in the eurozone, should follow suit. But that’s nonsense, Wolff says.

The first reason is that not everyone can do the same. Globally, saving and investment must match. So if one economy saves more than it invests, other economies must do the opposite. This will manifest itself in the accumulation of financial claims on deficit countries, primarily in the form of debt.

This German hostility to debt is folly, or worse, he adds. Its surpluses must be balanced by the deficits and debts of others. Moreover, calls for eurozone members to reduce their fiscal deficits will only work if the eurozone’s current account goes into a larger surplus or the private sectors of other eurozone members (France, for example) are forced into deficits.

The danger here is that such adjustments will be seen as an “impoverishing” recession caused by Germany. This happened to the eurozone with almost fatal ferocity in the 2000s. It should not do so again, especially in today’s febrile politics.

Second, there is a simple domestic solution. Germany must use more of its excess savings at home. The obvious way to do this is to raise its very low level of public investment by allowing the German government, one of the world’s most creditworthy governments, to borrow from the people who trust it most, namely the German people, in order to invest more at home.

He explains that Germany’s short-term problems will pass. The longer-term problems are more challenging. But the most important problem is Germany’s reluctance to finance the necessary public investments at home. Now is the time to abolish the “debt brake” in the constitution.

economic slowdown

From Berlin, economic expert, Najeh Al-Abidi, explains in exclusive statements to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website that the German economy is still suffering from a clear slowdown, and this is due to several fundamental factors.

The first of these factors is the high level of energy prices; electricity prices in Germany are the highest in the world, and this is not only due to the repercussions of the energy crisis resulting from the war in Ukraine, but also to problems in the energy transition, as the increasing contribution of renewable energy sources has resulted in new contradictions and imbalances.

He adds: Solar energy is surplus in the summer, while the need for it increases in the cold winter. Wind energy is mainly produced in the north, while heavy industry is concentrated in the south, which is why Germany is paying a heavy price to settle these imbalances. The German Minister of Economy from the Green Party also made a fatal mistake when he closed the last three nuclear power plants in the spring of 2023 amid an unprecedented energy crisis.

The second factor is the shortage of qualified workers due to demographic change, immigration policy mistakes, and the lack of incentives for the unemployed to accept low-income jobs after the sharp increase in social assistance.

On the other hand, German companies face great difficulties due to the spread of bureaucracy, especially since the German government and the European Union force companies to adhere to harsh conditions and fill out countless forms about supply chains from abroad and about working conditions in those countries.

Al-Abidi added: “Recently, major problems have emerged in the infrastructure (railway and road network and digital network), and this was evident, for example, during the organization of the European Nations Championship, where many complained about the repeated delays in the movement of German trains, which were previously known for their accuracy.”

All this has led to a decline in foreign direct investment and is prompting many established German companies to consider moving their factories abroad.

To address these problems, the German government has approved packages and incentives to stimulate the economy, but many doubt the ability of current government policies to return the world’s third-largest economy to the path of growth and prosperity.

War in Ukraine

The coordinator of German-Arab relations in the German Parliament, Dr. Abdul-Masih Al-Shami, said in exclusive statements to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website that the most important challenges facing the German economy at the present time are related to the problems that emerged in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

He points to the “energy crisis” that has not been adequately resolved, especially since the energy sources (gas in particular) that used to come from Russia came in large quantities and at lower prices than their counterparts. Now the Germans are getting liquefied gas from the United States at four times the price imported from Russia, and thus this has a very negative impact on all sectors of the economy, and thus price levels have risen.

He added: “This is in addition to the raw materials that were cut off due to the sanctions imposed by Europe on Russia, which had a very negative impact,” stressing that the economic relations between the largest economy in Europe and Moscow, which supported the German economy, were severely damaged… which was reflected in Berlin and affected its economic indicators, including inflation rates.

He stresses that the war in Ukraine has also drained part of the German treasury, given Germany’s support for Kiev, especially since Berlin is one of the largest countries supporting Ukraine in the war, in addition to the bill for raising the level of defense and military spending.. All of these are factors that have added to the German economic crisis (..) and have reinforced the increase in spending rates, in contrast to a significant decline in income, which threatens a large deficit.

Abdul Masih believes that “one of the important reasons for the economic crisis is the composition of the current government (…) This coalition has led to some degree to the disruption, even partial, of many aspects of the economy and Germany’s abandonment of its position in many matters in order to meet the projects of these parties.”