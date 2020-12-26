Christian Lindner (FDP) sees room for improvement in terms of the strategy for vaccinating against Corona. Health Minister Spahn also knows that it could be bumpy at first.

FDP boss Christian Lindner want to get on with vaccination as quickly as possible.

want to get on with vaccination as quickly as possible. Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) promises enough Corona vaccination doses , but according to Lindner there is still a lot to be done.

(CDU) promises enough , but according to Lindner there is still a lot to be done. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is happy about the “European success story” in vaccination.

Berlin – The great wait for the December 27th. Then they should Vaccinations start in Germany. But will everything work out? How big are the starting difficulties? Is Germany well prepared for mass vaccination against the coronavirus?

One person sees a need for improvement: FDP boss Christian Lindner. Just as it should be as an opposition man, he told the German Press Agency: “We are not adequately prepared for the vaccination.” The FDP would have liked a clear legal basis for it, because such important questions of life and death were decided on a broad basis should be.

First of all, in Vaccination centers and be vaccinated by mobile vaccination teams. But Lindner wants to get ahead quickly: “When it comes to the question of logistics We should use the medical practice as soon as possible in addition to the vaccination centers so that we can make rapid progress with vaccination. ”But an important prerequisite for this is that there is a sufficient number of vaccination doses. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) have made commitments. But: “There is still a lot to be done so that this can be practically guaranteed.”

Corona vaccination: Christian Lindner sees a need for improvement – protect risk groups

Lindner has been insisting on one for many, many weeks long term strategy in the fight against viruses. So far, according to the FDP politician, many ineffective measures have been taken to protect risk groups such as the elderly. “It has to be clearly addressed as a grave failure of the nationwide crisis management. That was done with seeing. “

Lindner’s idea after the current one Lockdownto reduce the corona numbers in Germany again: “After this emergency brake, a new strategy must be established, which in conjunction with an improved Corona warning app Health protection better balanced across the board with freedom, which acts regionally more consistently than before and on the other hand organizes very effective protection of vulnerable groups. “For the app, he would ideally like a nationwide uniform risk assessment, which measures are initiated in which situation on site will. “Then you can look at your Corona warning app every morning, get a dashboard with the regional numbers and you could automatically say in the app what is allowed from now on and what is not allowed, if a certain one Infection threshold is trespassed. “

Video: Corona vaccination – These questions are asked in the vaccination center

Spahn himself knows that everything will not go smoothly on December 27th. “It will be jerky at the beginning,” he said at a press conference on Saturday. He appealed to the young people risk groups and the Nursing and nursing staff to give way. And he assured me that there will be enough next year Inoculants be available.

As is well known, this also means that the vaccine is not the magic bullet against Corona when it arrives in Germany. The goal of some, to vaccinate 60 to 70 percent of the population, is not achieved within a month. Also, mutations in the virus need to be monitored.

Vaccination against Corona: politicians spread hope – “European success story”

Despite all of this, many politicians keep trying hope to spread, among them EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “The vaccinations will help us gradually return to our normal lives,” she said in a video posted on Twitter. On Saturday, the approved vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer reached EU member states, for example Austria. Von der Leyen describes this common vaccination strategy as a “European success story”. When many people are vaccinated, travel would be possible again, as would meetings with friends and family. But until then, everyone has to be careful, von der Leyen warns.

Today, we start turning the page on a difficult year. The # COVID19 vaccine has been delivered to all EU countries. Vaccination will begin tomorrow across the EU. The #EUvaccinationdays are a touching moment of unity. Vaccination is the lasting way out of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/pYOj5vS2gV – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 26, 2020

According to a survey by the polling institute YouGov On behalf of the German Press Agency, 32 percent of those surveyed said they wanted to be immunized against the corona virus as soon as possible. Another 33 percent are also determined to do so, but first want to wait and see possible consequences of the vaccination for others. 19 percent have decided against vaccination, 16 percent are therefore still undecided. (cibo with material from dpa)