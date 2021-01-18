It seems to be seething beneath the Eifel. In their study, US researchers found an extraordinary combination of stretching and lifting of the subsurface.

German researchers already discovered active volcanism in the Eifel last year.

In their study, US researchers discovered a unique combination of expansion and elevation of the earth’s surface.

Is a volcanic eruption imminent in Germany?

Mendig / Reno – About 13,000 years ago there was in the Eifel the last Volcanic eruption. However, volcanism in the region is still active. US scientists from the University of Nevada in Reno now encountered new evidence. In a study they evaluated measurement data from thousands of GPS antennas in Western Europe over 20 years.

Vulkan: Huge eruption in Germany? US researchers determine uplift and expansion of the earth’s surface

The researchers found that the earth is in the Eifel lifts by one millimeter per year. At the same time there is one horizontal expansion the surface of the earth. “The Eifel is the only region in the study in which the ground movement was significantly greater than expected,” explains Corné Kreemer, the lead author of the study. The results also suggest that rising rock could cause the ground to move. If you look at this evidence, “it seems clear that something is brewing under the heart of Northwest Europe,” the expert continues.

Scientists assume that the Eifel Magma accumulates at a depth of around 50 kilometers. The Eifel is the center of this abnormally strong uplift. The entire area also includes Luxembourg, the east Belgium and the south of the Netherlands.

Volcanic system in the Eifel was first documented by German researchers last year

German researchers already showed last year that the Eifel is a active volcanic system is *. Since 2013, they have detected eight series of low-frequency earthquakes at depths of ten to 45 kilometers. These are indications that under the Laacher See volcano Magmatic fluids from the upper mantle could rise into the earth’s crust, they wrote in the “Geophysical Journal International”.

With the #LaacherSee in the #Eifel we wish you a nice weekend! ⛅️ Only ascending gas bubbles remind you that there is a #Volcano slumbers. A study now shows that this is still active – but an eruption is not imminent for several thousand years. pic.twitter.com/PHlQ7GNzqa – State government of Rhineland-Palatinate (@rlpNews) February 8, 2019

Volcanic eruption in Germany is currently not imminent

Torsten Dahm from German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) in Potsdam, who was involved in the German study, gives the all-clear. A Volcanic eruption in Germany am currently not imminent. The new US study is “a nice confirmation” of the activity in the Eifel. “However, the investigations do not change our assessments of the volcanic hazard,” says Dahm. A bigger outbreak is expected sometime in the future “most likely again in the Eastern Eifel at the Laacher See.”

The experts agree: The development in the Eifel should continue to be observed. Thomas Dreher from Rhineland-Palatinate State Office for Geology and Mining in Mainz is also in favor of expanding measurements in the region. However, he does not fear any threat to people or infrastructure “even in the next 1000 years.”

Most recently, the Icelandic authorities warned of a possible volcanic eruption after a series of smaller earthquakes. In December 2019, a volcanic eruption in New Zealand left 17 dead. (ph / dpa) * merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

