Lured by generous subsidies from the Joe Biden government, German companies want to invest more in the US and even build factories there. What are the consequences of this for Germany as a place of business? German companies love the United States: around 5,600 of them invest in the American market, according to data from the American Chamber of Commerce in Germany (AmCham Germany). This represents an investment volume of almost 650 billion dollars (September 2022 data). And it’s not just big business groups like Siemens, Volkswagen and Linde that want to strengthen their presence in the US – in part even by building completely new production facilities there.

“There are different reasons for this,” explains Dirk Dohse, a competitiveness expert at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW, for its German acronym). “One of the reasons is the increase in geopolitical tensions. For many companies, the US appears to be a safe haven. Other reasons are comparatively low energy prices and very generous subsidies under the Inflation Reduction Act.”

Subsidies lure companies to the US

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is a multibillion-dollar US government subsidy program led by President Joe Biden and is – despite its name – less about fighting inflation and more about protecting the climate. Of the approximately US$430 billion that the IRA provides, US$370 billion is earmarked for the promotion of low-carbon technologies (equipment, systems and resources that aim to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases) and energy security, and the remainder is earmarked for preventive health care.

These subsidies and tax breaks, however, are linked to the condition that the companies that benefit from them use American products or produce directly in the USA. For example, the purchaser of an electric car in the USA whose battery was also manufactured in the USA receives a bonus of about 7.5 thousand dollars. Wind turbines or solar systems with US components also have advantages. From the American point of view, primary products from countries with which the US has a free trade agreement – ​​such as Mexico and Canada – are also included.

Impacts are already felt in Germany

As a result of the US government’s plans within the scope of the IRA, there are already delays and threats of shutdown of battery factories for electric cars in Germany – this is, for example, the case of Tesla, in Grünheide, near Berlin, and the Swedish company Northvolt, which had plans to build a factory in Heide, in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, is now likely to invest first in the US.

So, alarm bells are already ringing in Germany’s industrial sector? “In fact, the share of manufacturing industry in total value added in Germany has been falling since 2016. Of course it comes from a high level. I don’t see a generalized de-industrialization”, ponders Dohse.

German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have already warned Joe Biden about distortions of competition for European companies due to generous American subsidies.

Soon after, Brussels announced that it would respond with a green industrial program and would like to give EU states more freedom for their own subsidies in the future.

Danger of a subsidy spiral

Economists consider this confrontation dangerous. “I don’t think we should get into a subsidy race,” says Dohse. “Ultimately, it’s about taxpayers’ money. You have to think carefully about whether this will pay off for society in the long run.”

He explains that it is “extremely unpleasant” when innovative companies, for example in the field of green technologies that were raised with German or European taxpayer money, are attracted to the US through subsidies.

“Throwing more tax money is not the solution,” says Dohse. For him, however, one could think of linking individual federal funding programs for young companies to a certain loyalty to the locale.

Praise and Criticism of American Companies

So if many German companies are investing more in the US to benefit from IRA subsidies, how do US multinational companies value operating in Germany?

“Europe’s largest economy remains an important and attractive location for many American companies,” said Simone Menne, president of AmCham Germany. “The many highly trained specialists, dense infrastructure networks, first-rate technical colleges and universities, great political stability, strong presence in the EU market and other factors are important arguments to invest in Germany”, she details.

However, the annual Transatlantic Business Barometer survey, last published on March 16, looks less optimistic. According to AmCham Germany’s survey of US companies in Germany, the location ranking in 2023 has deteriorated for the third consecutive year.

In last year’s survey, 59% of US companies operating in Germany gave the country a “good or very good” rating. In 2023, however, this approval was only 34%. The quality of employees (94%), supplier networks (68%) and research and development (68%) are praised. However, only 38% of US companies expect Germany to improve as a business location in the next three to four years – in 2022, that figure was 43%.

Despite this, it is a fact that many of the companies surveyed managed to register an increase in sales (68%), employees (42%) and investments (42%) in 2022. For the year 2023, 53% of respondents expect to increase sales and many say they will expand their activities in the next three to four years.

High energy price is a disadvantage

As disadvantages of Germany, American companies see labor costs, digital infrastructure and lack of skilled workers. What they are most critical of, however, are the high energy prices, even by international comparison, even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began.

“This plays an important role in location decisions, especially for companies with high energy use,” says Menne.

For this reason, the country must be even more attractive in other points and improve, mainly, in terms of retaining qualified labor, reducing bureaucracy and broad digitization. “This helps to attract not only investments from the USA”, believes Menne.

In this context, Dohse refers to a decision by Apple: the American technological giant intends to expand its chip design center in Munich with billions of euros in the near future.

“If Germany invests wisely in research, education and infrastructure, instead of wasting tax money on subsidies”, points out Dohse, “it will remain attractive to foreign investors in the future”.