The infection numbers are still high, but Israel is now loosening its third corona lockdown. The country imposed a partial lockdown in late December and tightened it a month ago. The cases of infection remain at a high level despite the massive vaccination campaign in the country. Still, Israel’s speed of vaccination is impressive. More than two million people have already received two doses of the virus.

While Israel is vaccinating quickly, Germany is looking for the causes of the sluggish immunization. Data protection is also repeatedly used for the explanation. After the vaccination summit last week, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) explained the speed in Germany, among other things, with the fact that countries like Israel deal with data “in a completely different way”. Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) also said in an interview with Tagesspiegel that Germany needs a discussion about “whether we can continue to leave data protection completely untouched in a pandemic”. Or whether the people in this country should not instead “have to accept certain restrictions”.

Data exchange agreement

In addition to the actual supply contract, Israel has signed an additional data exchange agreement with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer. The document requires Israel to provide Pfizer with the number of vaccinations per week, broken down by age and “other demographic subgroups” that are not specified. Data protectionists criticize the fact that “other documents that have been reasonably requested by both parties and mutually agreed by both parties” can be exchanged. “In fact, this means that Pfizer can request and receive any kind of information it wishes,” says lawyer Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler Tagesspiegel Background. Does that lead to a better supply of the vaccine?

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten News aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräteherunterladen können.]

In Germany, too, all kinds of data on the people to be vaccinated are collected and processed. Section 13 of the Infection Protection Act regulates that the Robert Koch Institute and the Paul Ehrlich Institute are given certain information such as age, gender, zip code, but also previous illnesses in a pseudonymised (alienated) form. The people to be vaccinated will be informed about this in advance.

The fact that this data is also made available to the vaccine manufacturers is at least not legally excluded, says the state data protection officer of Rhineland-Palatinate, Dieter Kugelmann. However, the hurdles for this are a lot higher than is currently the case in Israel. The prerequisite is the consent or a voluntary data donation by the vaccinated as well as the securing of data protection guarantees. The Federal Ministry of Health announced on request: “The manufacturers do not receive any data from the vaccination campaign.”

Greater consent to data sharing

In contrast, in Israel, where consent to vaccination also means consent to the disclosure of anonymised vaccination data. The amount of vaccine delivery to Israel based solely on the extent of the data exchange is nonsense, says Siegfried Throm, director of research at the Association of Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies. Rather, the vaccine delivery was a consequence of a much bigger decision: to conduct the vaccination campaign in Israel as a field trial. Throm points out that Pfizer / Biontech only received conditional approval from the European approval authority EMA. “Pfizer has an obligation to submit additional data regarding duration and effectiveness to the regulatory authorities,” said Throm. This is what the data exchange agreement concluded with Israel ultimately aims at.

Israel offered itself twice as a test laboratory for the survey. On the one hand, the health system has been largely digitized, which simplifies data collection – unlike in Germany, for example, where existing health data from health insurers is partly unused in the vaccination campaign. On the other hand, with its roughly nine million inhabitants, it is the perfect size for a field test. It is a mistake to believe that a somewhat more generous handling of the data in Germany would have led to more vaccine capacities.

Protection for data

In addition: In theory, the transfer of anonymized data, as agreed between Israel and Pfizer, would even be conceivable in the EU. Because the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) only protects personal data. This is anonymized data that under no circumstances can be traced back to the person concerned, but by definition not. This also suggests that the Israeli government was able to score points with the “total package” that it offered Pfizer. According to media reports, this also includes a higher price and liability for the vaccine. Israeli politicians stated that the exchange of data was more the consequence than the reason for the good vaccine supply. The classification of Israel as a field test in no way invalidates the concerns of the data protectionists. Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler criticized the fact that it was not sufficiently explained how the data were anonymized.

The allegation that data protection hindered effective pandemic control already existed in Germany during the debate about the Corona warning app – and has been bothering Federal Data Protection Officer Ulrich Kelber for a long time. “Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there has not been a single concrete measure that the government has presented to us that would have failed because of data protection,” he says. “We would be happy if error-prone and slow analog processes were replaced by well-made digital solutions.”

App without central data storage

In the case of the warning app, it was initially planned to pursue a central data storage approach. A total of 300 international scientists later signed an open letter in which they criticized the approach. A short time later, Germany developed the app that works without central data storage. Merkel even mentioned the app positively after the vaccination summit: “Similar to the app”, you have to make as many “trustworthy gestures” as possible during the vaccination campaign so that people can trust the technology. The Chancellor is also aware that data protection has an important function: It can generate trust in government measures.

Finally, South Korea, which is repeatedly praised by data protection critics as a model that is not quite as data-efficient when it comes to fighting pandemics, does not even have a tracing app. Several technology models are used here: a quarantine app that is actually used for monitoring, a QR code app for restaurants and an “AI passport” for passing on personal data. None of these technologies offer the containment options of the Corona warning app in the event of an outbreak.