Tomorrow April 21 could be an epochal day for the gaming sector. With today’s tweet, launched from the official account of Nvidia GeForce Nowone of the best game streaming services on the market, heralds a major shift in the publishing policies of Sony.

It seems in fact that the branded titles PlayStation Studios are about to arrive on the service and it would be an important first time, a publication outside of a reference platform. The image leaves no room for particular doubts: who is portrayed in the figure? Given the size it could be Abby from The Last of Us Part II but the bald obviously referring to Kratos, which debuted on PC on January 14 this year.

can you guess the character? 👀 pic.twitter.com/8AF2t8Nyp5 – 🌩️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW (@NVIDIAGFN) April 20, 2022



Joking aside, tomorrow could be a good day for all GeForce Now users or so the catalog update suggests. We will see if official statements to this effect arrive.