The sequel Breath of the Wild 2 it has become one of the company’s most anticipated deliveries. However, after the second trailer they left us with enough doubts to speculate until its arrival in 2022. So, let’s try to break down some of the theories and speculations that we have seen recently.

So, here we are going to review something that personalities and analysts from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 have shared to try to reach some conclusions. Remember: This is purely speculative and there is nothing said until we have the game in our hands.

Is Ganon the hero of Breath of the Wild 2?

According to Eric Rodriguez from Legends & Videogames, there is a possibility that the hero that is talked about so much in the prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 be Ganondorf. The reasons for suspecting that this would be the hero who would fight and imprison the Calamity are several:

It is mentioned in the legends hero and the goddess would seal to calamity in ancient times, they did not disappear.

However, it seems that this legendary hero was not a predecessor of Link , their resemblance is to another character.

, their resemblance is to another character. Green skin, pointed nose, and reddish hair more closely resemble Ganondorf.

So, the mummy seen in the trailers for TLOZ: Breath of the Wild 2 could be Ganondorf, who would be the hero that saved Hyrule after sealing the evil in his own body.

This would mean that Ganondorf would save the life of Link, according to the hypothesis of TurkelTop which mentions that in the trailer of TLOZ: Breath of the Wild 2 the force that contained the calamity protects the hero from corruption, while his companion falls into the void.

This new article will grant you the necessary weapons in this new affront. As mentioned Angel from GamesDNA, we see this new arm of Link in action: Return a giant rock to the bokoblin. So we probably won’t see the Sheikah Tablet on TLOZ: Breath of the Wild 2.

Two links or two timelines?

Something that has been discussed in the days after the trailer for TLOZ: Breath of the Wild 2 is the aspect of Link. Not just how it switches between game and game, but within the trailer itself.

Eric Rodriguez points out that the clothes he shows at the beginning are very similar to those on the mummified body of Ganondorf. Namely; that could belong to the same era.

In fact, this theory would agree with what was indicated by Ishmael, another fan of who compares the paragliders used in both installments.

The one in the first installment looks newer, while the one in the trailer looks much older. So there are probably time jumps that allow us to meet Hyrule during his time of glory.

Left, Link in the prequel and, right, Link in Breath of the Wild 2

It seems that in some way or another we will revisit several areas seen in the first installment. What fans of the saga point out as Penny. In the aerial view of these aerial buildings of Hyrule you can see large mushroom-shaped trees like those seen in Scablands Beings.

So, it will be interesting to see the changes that they have added in this sequel.

New enemies or allies in Breath of the Wild 2?

Another detail that stood out was the jade-colored robot that we see in the trailer. Angel mentions that this could be a new type of enemy like those seen in the most classic games of The legend of zelda. However, not the entire community agrees with this.

In fact, as mentioned TurkelPop, this being emanates an energy of the same color as that of the arm of Link. Eric Rodriguez agrees with this hypothesis, in TLOZ: Breath of the Wild 2 It is usually not very subtle with the range of colors and, certainly, this does not seem the typical enemy that we find in a temple.

The darkness was hiding under the castle

Something that everyone in the community of The legend of zelda they agree is that one of the speculations of the first installment was confirmed: The true evil was always under the castle.

Finally, we saw where the ruins seen in the first trailer were located. However, we do not know at what point in the saga this event arrives or if from this event we begin our adventure.

We will have to wait to have TLOZ: Breath of the Wild 2 to confirm this and other details. Certainly, something that was not confirmed is whether Zelda will or will not be a playable character. Let’s hope to see more news about it.

If you like anime, video games and more, we also recommend reading:



