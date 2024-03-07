The Chivas de Guadalajara They received two hits that put the team of Fernando Gagosince not only were they exhibited by Cruz Azul in the Liga MX, but in Concacaf they received a tough 3-0 from the America at Akron Stadium.
This latest humiliation against Eagles has called into question the work of Gago in front of the Herdsince his reaction was not enough to avoid the debacle and in both matches he ended up leaving a bad image of the rojiblanco team.
Given this crisis that the Chivasthe main question is whether Fernando Gago He is in danger of being dismissed, since he has only been leading the team for a few months, but three commitments are approaching that could sentence the Argentine.
On repeated occasions, Fernando Hierro has made it clear that the philosophy of his management will be to give continuity to long projects, so despite the 3-0 defeat vs. Americahis position is not yet in danger.
The situation could change in three weeks, as they will face the Club America on two occasions, and have commitments against Lion and Monterey; So if he does not get any victory in these four games, then his continuity would be at risk.
Fernando Gago He has directed 13 official matches at Chivas, and although it began with three games without victories, it was followed by five consecutive victories that raised the spirit of the club; However, they later suffered three defeats in five games that plunged the team into a crisis.
The balance is 6 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses for Gago in his first 13 games; with a balance of 19 goals scored and 18 received; so he still has a lot to improve if he wants to achieve a good management in Mexico.
