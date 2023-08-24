Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/24/2023 – 5:45 am

Fukushima plant begins to eliminate residual water accumulated in the plant, 12 years after the nuclear accident. Japanese government and company Tepco claim that dumping at sea poses no danger. Environmentalists disagree. Engineers at the Fukushima nuclear power plant will begin this Thursday (24/08) the disposal of residual water accumulated at the plant into the sea, 12 years after one of the worst nuclear accidents in history.

It is difficult to have an objective discussion about the disposal of radioactive water from the Fukushima plant. Not least because numerous scandals and a non-transparent information policy have severely reduced confidence in the former operator, Tepco, and in the Japanese government, with its complex connections with the nuclear industry. Also reduced, however, is often knowledge about what will actually be dumped into the sea.

Since the devastating 2011 tsunami, the capacities to store unfiltered water in the atomic wreck have been exhausted. Because the destroyed reactors still need to be cooled, which requires about 170 tons of water per day. In addition, rain and groundwater seep into the facilities: at the moment there are already 1.343 billion cubic meters in 1,046 tanks.

After filtering, a kilometer long tunnel takes the water classified as harmless to the Pacific Ocean, while the highly radioactive remains remain on land. It is estimated that this flow will last for 30 years.

Tritium, the stubborn radioisotope

Japan’s Atomic Control Bureau and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have decided that the country meets international safety standards and sanctioned the disposal plans. The IAEA claims that the effects on humans and the environment are “negligible”, and that nuclear power plants around the world have routinely discharged their cooling water into the sea for decades.

However, environmentalists, fishermen and also neighboring countries accuse the Japanese authorities of minimizing the radioactive content of the liquid. They fear wide-scale ocean contamination, environmental risks, dramatic revenue declines and massive image damage.

Before discharge, contaminated and underground water passes through the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) filtering system, capable of separating 62 radioisotopes, but not tritium. That’s why Tepco dilutes the liquid until the concentration of this isotope drops to around 1,500 becquerels per liter, or 1/40 of the national safety standard. If, after filtering, the rates remain too high, the firm repeats the process.

What danger does tritium present?

Tritium is an isotope of hydrogen. Although radioactive, it is nowhere near as dangerous as cesium 137 or strontium 90: as a low-energy beta emitter, a plastic film or human skin is all it takes to isolate most of the radiation.

In 2013, radioecologist Georg Steinhauser of the Technical University of Vienna was able to take samples around the Fukushima atomic wreck. He considers dumping at sea the safest destination for waste: “Anyone who is afraid of tritium is not sufficiently enlightened. It poses no danger to humans or the environment if it is diluted very slowly into the sea, only a fraction of what is already there due to atomic weapons testing.”

Burkhard Heuel-Fabianek, director of the radioactive protection department at the Jülich Research Center, also considers dumping in the Pacific “radiologically harmless”, even if tritium penetrates the body, the risk is minimal, he says, as it is hardly absorbed .

“Since tritium is practically part of the water, the body expels it relatively quickly, it doesn’t have a big biological impact like other substances.” Quite different from when carcinogenic substances penetrate the human body: “Strontium 90 is incorporated into the crystalline structure of the bones, and then it is no longer possible to extract it.”

Radioecologist Steinhauser defends an old English proverb: “The solution to pollution is dilution – the solution to pollution is dilution: if you dilute something until it becomes harmless, then it is harmless.” Nor does he see environmental dangers in the procedure.

“Tritium doesn’t progressively re-accumulate, it’s not like mercury in tuna. It is radioactive hydrogen in the form of a water molecule. That radioactive water doesn’t accumulate in any algae, any plankton, but rather it keeps getting diluted more and more.”

Responsible try to minimize the problem?

Greenpeace, an environmental NGO, claims that Tokyo and Tepco are trying to minimize radiation rates by emphasizing the less dangerous tritium in order to distract from other radioisotopes that remain in the water even after treatment.

“The Japanese government has done a very good job of focusing the attention of the national media and public on tritium, claiming that it poses no environmental danger,” criticizes Shaun Burnie, a nuclear expert at Greenpeace. “Contaminated water contains numerous radioisotopes, which are known to affect the environment and human health, including strontium 90.”

According to Burnie, internal documents leaked from Tepco would prove that, even after cleaning, it was not possible to reduce radioactive elements such as iodine, ruthenium, rhodium, antimony, tellurium, cobalt and strontium to “unproven levels”. Furthermore, the ALPS system would not be able to filter out the equally radioactive carbon 14.

Instead of the cheaper and faster solution adopted by the operator, environmentalists propose two alternatives: installing additional tanks, or making the contaminated water evaporate.

Steinhauser considers the first suggestion a good one, especially considering the high risk of earthquakes in the region: “If these tanks start to leak and the contents percolate into groundwater, then this tritium will be relatively undiluted in the soil.”

In turn, heating water containing tritium and releasing the resulting steam into the atmosphere is a known process: the maximum permissible rate is around five becquerels per liter of air. However, certain scientists consider the option problematic, as it is more difficult to control the hydrogen thus released, as winds can carry the radioactive cloud to distant locations.

Radioecologist Steinhauser is among the skeptics: “Even when dealing with small concentrations and being harmless, doing [o trítio] disappearing into the ocean is even more harmless. Channeling the cooling water to the sea, I consider the safest solution for the environment and humanity. This is recommended by many, including the IAEA.”