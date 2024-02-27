Premium and front-wheel drive sometimes bother some people. Is that correct? And is this Lexus RZ300e still premium?

For some people it is crystal clear: premium cars must have premium rear-wheel drive. That is the main requirement for a premium car. Automakers that make rear-wheel drive cars agree. Alfa Romeo (Giulia and Stelvio) and Jaguar (all regular models) have rear-wheel drive or are basically rear-wheel drive, just like BMW and Mercedes-Benz have been doing for years.

And Lexus also once firmly believed in rear-wheel drive. Of course, the Lexus LS400 had rear-wheel drive in 1989, but the Lexus GS (1991) and Lexus IS (1999) also had rear-wheel drive. They seem to have lost their faith a bit, because this is the brand new RZ300e and that is a front-wheel drive Lexus! Is that still premium?

Entry level with premium front-wheel drive

The Lexus RZ300e is the entry-level entry into the Lexus RZ series, of which we already know the RZ450e. It has four-wheel drive with two electric motors: one on each axle. The RZ300e has one electric motor and only on the front axle. This produces 150 kW (204 hp) and only drives the front wheels. Quite logical in itself, they simply removed the 80 kW strong motor on the rear axle from Lexus.

This of course also has advantages. Not so much for Autoblog celebrities @jaapiyo called, but for people who do not want to spend too much money on fines and charging stations. The range on the standard 18-inch wheels is 480 km according to the WLTP, 40 km more than with the RZ450e. If you choose the 20 inchers, the maximum range drops to 432 km. That is 25 km more than the AWD variant. In terms of performance, it is not a high flyer (or low flyer): the standard sprint to 100 km/h takes 8 whole seconds.

Price and availability

So is front-wheel drive actually premium? Well, that depends on your own perception. An important condition is that the character of the car is not greatly affected. Example: a Porsche 911 or Land Rover Discovery with front-wheel drive is of course not possible. But with a luxuriously decorated compact crossover it is not an issue, is it?

By the way, a lot will depend on the price. If Lexus can keep them sharp, they have an ace up their sleeve to make a big difference. The cheapest RZ450e now costs 61,995 euros. Lexus Netherlands will announce the price next month. The car will then be delivered in the third quarter of 2024.

So dear reader: the floor is now yours! Can front-wheel drive be premium and should we not complain so much? Or should Lexus have done what Volvo did: move the drive to the rear in case of the 'loss' of an electric motor? Let us know in the comments!

