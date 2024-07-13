In this program of Una Semana en El Mundo we analyze whether France is facing a panorama of ungovernability as a consequence of the early legislative elections. We ask why Emmanuel Macron does not appoint a government of the New Popular Front, the left-wing alliance that obtained the greatest representation in the National Assembly, and whether this early convocation responded to a miscalculation by the French president.

