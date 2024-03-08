Talking about gender equality in the world of work means having the courage to face new challenges. In fact, digital, technological innovation and finance are also sectors in which disparity is high, but in which signs of improvement are underway. Encouraging the unique perspectives and contributions of women in this field is essential to demonstrate that the field leaves room for change compared to the past. More opportunities and excellent results? Let's look at the situation together.

Women and fintech

In the 2023 46% of startups show moderate gender diversity, with a percentage of women between 30% and 50%. This suggests a growing awareness and commitment towards promoting roles in the field covered by female figures. While 86% of teams are predominantly male, there are positive signs of change and inclusion in emerging companies.

A positive signal comes from various realities. One of them is Minting the fintech owned by Poste Italiane and Banca Generaliwhich created the first Bitcoin Wallet for smartphones in Italy, where the percentage of women hired is around 30%. The female share of the team is constantly increasing and, in addition to being distributed across all company departments – marketing, tech and finance, among others – they hold strategic positions within the company.

On the occasion of the8th of MarchInternational Day dedicated to women's rights, Conio has decided to give the floor to 5 women, to celebrate their pioneering role in fintech sector. Founded in 2015 in San Francisco, Conio's mission is to make Bitcoin and digital currencies accessible to everyone. For this reason it has developed a multi-signature custody system that makes it easy and safe to store digital assets. From the beginning, Conio gained the trust of institutional investors, including important Italian banks who financed the project and created partnerships. Today, in addition to having reached over 400,000 private customers, it offers banks and financial institutions integrated solutions for the management of cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

Here is the contribution of some protagonists in the company:

Beatrice, in the Tech department, hopes that women “will be increasingly encouraged to work in the tech world, which being scientific could benefit from a more creative point of view, often associated with the female gender. I hope that today (International Women's Rights Day, ed.) will be an opportunity for everyone, not just women, to celebrate diversity and see it as an added value.”

Like her, also her colleague Roberta, at Marketing, underlined that the personal challenge is to bring women closer to the sector, especially those who have felt excluded from traditional finance. “Women in this sector – says Roberta – are constantly increasing. The fintech sector allows us to see truly innovative realities, combining technology with creativity. This is why I think that women should not stop in the face of prejudices, but should enthusiastically grasp the innovations brought by this sector”.

Elena, Business Development, following in the wake of women in the company, says she chose the blockchain and digital asset sector. Any advice to women who work in the world of Bitcoin? “You have to put yourself out there and don't be afraid to put yourself out there. As a woman, you will bring empathy and unique perspectives to this industry, helping to foster inclusion and innovation.”

Ana, Finance, is more optimistic about the future of women in the fintech sector: “Increasingly central. As in other sectors, our contribution, thanks to a growing awareness also in the work and financial fields, will allow the sector to grow. Sometimes even with a more conscious and less speculative approach.

Elizabeth, Design, on the other hand, has no doubts about the value added by women in the sector: “Variety and diversity are fundamental elements, which necessarily enrich every context, including the working one. The presence of people with different genders, as well as interests, personal and work characteristics and backgrounds can only improve and stimulate an environment that would otherwise risk becoming more sterile.