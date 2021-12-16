According to what can be seen on Instant Gaming, in the last few hours it has been open a page dedicated to the remake of the famous ninth episode of Final Fantasy, complete with a description where the plot and the year of release are mentioned, i.e. 2023.

Despite this, however, it is singular that Square Enix already has a remake on a new one in the pipeline Final Fantasy when the project Final Fantasy VII it is still far from over.

Furthermore, it is rather strange that Square Enix may have decided to do a remake on the ninth chapter ignoring instead Final Fantasy VIII, another historical chapter of the franchise.

Considering all these elements, what happened on this Instant Gaming page it could be the result of a mistake and that could be corrected in the next few hours. Pending further developments, however, the doubt remains, and we can do nothing but wait for official information from the experts, should there be.

Meanwhile, this page dedicated to the alleged remake of Final Fantasy IX reminds us of the plot of the chapter in question, which you can find below: