Although they still expect news related to the next parts of the remake of Final Fantasy VII according to some recent developments Square Enix could have another one in the pipeline remake for Final Fantasy IX.
Final Fantasy IX, famous RPG released in Japan in 2000 that has sold over five million copies all over the world, it is one of the most appreciated titles by fans of the series.
According to what can be seen on Instant Gaming, in the last few hours it has been open a page dedicated to the remake of the famous ninth episode of Final Fantasy, complete with a description where the plot and the year of release are mentioned, i.e. 2023.
Despite this, however, it is singular that Square Enix already has a remake on a new one in the pipeline Final Fantasy when the project Final Fantasy VII it is still far from over.
Furthermore, it is rather strange that Square Enix may have decided to do a remake on the ninth chapter ignoring instead Final Fantasy VIII, another historical chapter of the franchise.
Considering all these elements, what happened on this Instant Gaming page it could be the result of a mistake and that could be corrected in the next few hours. Pending further developments, however, the doubt remains, and we can do nothing but wait for official information from the experts, should there be.
Meanwhile, this page dedicated to the alleged remake of Final Fantasy IX reminds us of the plot of the chapter in question, which you can find below:
Zidane and a group of Tantalus street artists are planning to kidnap Princess Garnet of Alexandria. Fortunately for them, even the princess can’t wait to escape from the castle and, after a series of unexpected events, she will join the band of Zidane along with her feldele servant Steiner. An incredible adventure awaits them, where they will meet unforgettable characters like Vivi and Quina and discover the secrets of their destiny, of the Crystal and of the dark force that threatens to destroy the world.
#Final #Fantasy #Remake #development #Leak #reveal
Leave a Reply