The big game of the first half of 2023 for PlayStation is Final Fantasy 16, a title on which both Sony and Square Enix have bet a lot, after the half flop of Forspoken. Is today’s news that the game has reached 3 million copies sold in the first week of launch, a result that places it below previously released chapters of the series, such as Final Fantasy 15 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but which also seems to currently represent the record for the fastest selling game among absolute exclusives of PS5. The latter is a definition that narrows the scope a lot, considering that there are not many absolute exclusives for the new Sony console, given the large presence of cross-gen titles, but it is nonetheless indicative.

This could spark the debate, because Final Fantasy 16 is simultaneously a record-breaking success as a fastest-selling PS5 exclusive but also a chapter in the series that is selling less than the others, but you need to see the context with a broader perspective. In fact, this is a game released on a single platform, furthermore the distribution of the consoles was in different situations at the exit of the other titles. Essentially, Final Fantasy 16 only came out on the PS5 which, currently, has an installed base of around 40 million. Final Fantasy 15 sold 5 million in its launch week, which is almost double the new chapter, but on two platforms – PS4 and Xbox One – in a rather mature phase in terms of distribution, counting on more than 50 million consoles sold.

Finally, Final Fantasy 7 Remake actually only launched on one console, but PS4 at the time was probably approaching 100 million consoles shipped, so reaching 3.5 million units in the first week would certainly have a smaller impact. So is it a great success for Square Enix? There new action-style formula, which has also brought so many criticisms, has it proved to be a salvation for the series and will it represent the main road for the future of Final Fantasy? It is difficult to give an unambiguous assessment of the question. It is probable that, in this case, Square Enix will not come up with its typical report on “sales below expectations”, also because these were perhaps set lower given the trend of pre-orders, but above all because the revenues will still be high, considering the increased price of PS5 games and the large monetary support given by Sony with the exclusivity agreement, which probably supported a large part of the marketing.

However, the relationship with the installed base it doesn’t always make a lot of sense: sales at launch are often unrelated to this parameter, given that they largely concern those who had intended to buy the game from the beginning, and who therefore have the console and have been waiting for the arrival for a long time of Final Fantasy 16, which would partially untie the discussion from the relative diffusion of the platform. In this sense, a clear descending parabola emerges as regards the performance of the Square Enix series in these latest iterations, starting from the 5 million of Final Fantasy 15, passing through the 3.5 million of Final Fantasy 7 Remake and reaching the 3 million of Final Fantasy 16. It is a matter of seeing if the Square Enix game will be able to remain relevant over time: in this case the quantity of consoles distributed will make the difference, because as these grow, the game could continue to sell in a constant and exceed the previous ones.