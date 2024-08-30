In a GameReactor interview with Naoki Yoshidadirector of Final Fantasy 14the developer has shown some openness on the possibility that the MMORPG could arrive on “Nintendo consoles“, without specifying which one and therefore making one think of Nintendo Switch or, more likely, the next upcoming console.

In the interview, Yoshida remained very cautious and vague, but he seemed to demonstrate that he was thinking about the possibility of bringing the game to Nintendo consoles, although the issue is not yet very clear, starting with establishing which machine it actually refers to.

“I’m sure the media and our players would probably want our game to come out on Nintendo consoles, and the fixed idea we have for Final Fantasy XIV is to release our game on as many devices as possible“, Yoshida reported.