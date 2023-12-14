Despite what one thought at the time, Square Enix is ​​not done with Final Fantasy XVI. At the time, we all thought that the story of Clive and company had come to an end, and there was no way that a DLC or sequel was in development. However, this, as you already know, is not the case. While we already knew that two expansions for this installment were already in development, it wasn't until The Game Awards last week that we finally got a look at the additional content. The first of these, known as Echoes of the Fallen It is now available, and here we tell you if it is worth it or not.

To start, Echoes of the Fallen It takes place moments before the final battle against Origin, so this content is in a game you are already advanced in. However, this additional story does not have a great bearing on the story or Clive's narrative arc. Instead, Here we are presented with an additional adventure that is responsible for expanding the already gigantic context of this world. After the appearance of a series of black crystals, our heroes will have to embark on an adventure to discover where these products come from, and prevent them from reaching the hands of the world at large.

This leads Clive and company to an additional dungeon focused entirely on combat. This is where most of the adventure takes place. While this new location looks just as spectacular as the rest of the main game, the content of Echoes of the Fallen It can feel very short. The expansion lasts two or three hours, and beyond this additional location, there is no addition that completely changes the way we play. Our abilities are the same, and nothing more is added to the combat. Along with this, the design of this dungeon is on par with the rest of the title, that is, it is extremely linear, with a series of rooms that only present us with enemies to defeat.

Of course, the difficulty is much greater. The mini-bosses and the boss at the end of the dungeon can be more challenging than even Origin, so all those who wanted to get the most out of the fantastic combat system can do so here. To make this adventure a little more attractive, Echoes of the Fallen It also adds a couple of new weapons, including Cloud's Buster Sword, as well as extra music for you to listen to in the hideout.

Unfortunately, beyond replaying the DLC in Final Fantasy mode, there is no great incentive to replay Echoes of the Fallen. You can see everything this content has for us in a matter of hours. This may be disappointing for more than one person, especially considering its price. Unlike God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla, this expansion costs $10 dollars, which is not a bad price for the type of content offered here. Along with this, a season pass is also available, which not only includes this additional experience, but will also give us access to The Rising Tidewhich will arrive sometime in spring 2024.

For all those who loved the base experience of Final Fantasy XVIthis DLC is something you must have. Not only does it give us more content, but it also provides a good excuse to enjoy Clive's journey again, especially for all those who didn't get all the trophies, or haven't enjoyed Final Fantasy mode.

This is a little sweet that prepares us for the arrival of The Rising Tidewhich clearly looks like the next big step for Final Fantasy XVI. It is an addition for all fans, but those who were not such fans of this installment, They'd better wait completely for the next DLC. On related topics, here you can check our review of Final Fantasy XVI.