Red Bull, a disappointing Melbourne

After Max Verstappen's pole position on Saturday, the Red Bull he thought he could count on his usual unattainable race pace to be able to secure his tenth consecutive victory between 2023 and 2024. A brake problem instead knocked out Verstappen, while Perez was unable to finish better than fifth almost a minute behind Sainz's Ferrari winning the Australian Grand Prix.

Horner's analysis

Speaking into the microphones of Sky, Christian Horner has explained: “Max's brake problem it was obviously very disappointing. From the moment he left he had the feeling of being stuck, like with the handbrake on. For the first time we have not finished the race in two years; It's very frustrating.”

The Briton continued, speaking about Perez's troubles: “With Sergio we had damage to the bottom and therefore he lost quite a bit of load at the bottom of the car. Then he also had difficulties with the tyres, which was quite unusual for us. We have a lot to learn from this race, but it's disappointing to come home with a fifth place.”

Ferrari is approaching

Horner then concluded, analyzing the one-two from Ferrari's rivals: “Congratulations to Carlos, especially after his appendicitis operation. He drove a very, very strong race and was the dominant Ferrari driver. CCongratulations to him and to Ferrari. The rivals have definitely gotten closer“warned the English manager.