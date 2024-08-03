Club Deportivo Guadalajara is closer to making a fool of itself than to standing out in the Leagues Cup 2024after having tied in their presentation against the San Jose Earthquakes and having lost the extra point in the penalty shootout, their future in the competition will depend on the favorable result in Matchday 3 against Los Angeles Galaxybecause in the event of a defeat or a draw and not winning the penalty shootout, they would be eliminated from the competition.
A possible elimination in the group stage of the tournament would bring a wave of severe criticism to the current coaching staff headed by Fernando Gagobecause combined with the irregular performance in the 2024 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX, the team would not be left with a good feeling for the general public, but especially for its fans.
In this way, the question has arisen as to whether the Argentine coach would continue in the red-and-white dugout in the event of a failure. However, with information from the journalist Cesar Huerta Through its YouTube channel, the Guadalajara board would have its position on its continuity, unless an extremely embarrassing situation occurred.
It should be remembered that the South American manager has a contract until the end of this year and if they wanted to fire him earlier, they would have to pay him compensation, so it is more likely that whatever happens, he will at least finish his cycle at the end of the year or on the contrary they will reach an agreement to renew his contract as head honcho.
On the other hand, in recent days different media had linked the coach of the Rebaño Sagrado with the Ecuadorian national team and clubs in his native Argentina.
