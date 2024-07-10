The board of directors of Club Tigres UANL continues working to add more reinforcements for the second half of the year, as they have only been able to add one element, which is the goalkeeper. Fernando Tapiahence Veljko Paunovic has had to work with what they have in the institution.
According to information from Augustin Martinez of Channel 6 Sportsone of the players who is in the sights of the feline team is the midfielder of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Fernando ‘Nene’ Beltran.
“It is in Tigres’ interest, Mr. Paunovic wants him. I am not telling you that he is going to leave. I am telling you that there is interest and that they could negotiate. Every player that leaves, it is a big problem to bring in someone to replace him.”
– Augustine Martinez.
The Serbian coach wants to have a more dynamic midfield, as it is no secret that Rafael Carioca It does not have speed as one of its main characteristics.
In this way, the ‘Baby‘It would be an ideal reinforcement for the strategist, since he also knows the player during his time as rojiblanco coach during 2023.
However, the reality is that it is very difficult for the player to leave the team, given that he is one of the most important players in the scheme of Fernando Gago and one of the most committed players to the club.
