According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Federico Pellegrini she would be expecting her first child. The news was released by a source close to the couple who declared unpublished background on the alleged pregnancy of the swimming champion. Let’s find out all the details together.

Over the last few hours Federica Pellegrini ended up in the center of the gossip. This time to make the sports star of a gossip are some rumors emerged about his love life with Matteo Giunta with whom she got married last August 2022.

The famous swimming champion and Matteo Giunta pronounced the fateful yes before the altar in August 2022. Following the marriagethe couple has never hidden the desire to broaden theirs family. A few months after the wedding, some rumors have emerged on the web which, speaking of a alleged pregnancy.

There news it was spread by a person who would have attended the New Year’s Eve celebrations together with the couple. Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta spent the Christmas holidays at Maldives. Here the couple also spent the day New Year’sas demonstrated by the photos published by those directly involved on their respective social accounts.

The witness who released the scoop claims that on the night of December 31, the sportswoman refused to drink alcoholic drinks. On the contrary, Matteo Giunta would have opened two bottles of sparkling wine. Also, to point out another clue it was “Dagospia”. According to the portal, when Matteo was asked if Federica was pregnant, he mentioned a curious smile. However, no denial or confirmation has yet been received from those directly involved.