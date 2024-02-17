In Mexico, the February 24 is a day marked by the celebration of Flag Day. Beyond being a mere event, this festival stands as a pillar of national identity. However, the question arises between workers and students about the need to fulfill their duties on this day of remembrance.

Contrary to the situation on February 5, a holiday for the promulgation of the Constitution, the Federal Labor Law (LFT) does not consider February 24 as an official holiday. They should not pay you double or triple.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

The LFT, in its articles, specifically designates certain days as holidays, excluding February 24 from this category.

Among the officially recognized days are January 1, the first Monday in February, the third Monday in March, May 1, September 16, the third Monday in November, December 1 (every 6 years), and December 25.

And the SEP?

In the educational field, although February 24 falls on a Saturday, the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) has determined that basic level students will not attend classes on Friday, February 23.

This decision provides students with an extended weekend to enjoy the Flag Day commemoration.

Flag Day is not only a festive date, but a tribute to one of the most transcendental symbols for Mexico, representing unity, independence and patriotism.

Officially established in 1940 by President Lázaro Cárdenas, this day is commemorated with ceremonies and civic events throughout the country, reaffirming the historical and cultural importance of our national flag.