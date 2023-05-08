Featherweight is currently one of the world-renowned Mexican singers, the Jalisco native continues to be a trend for his dance steps, “war” songs, and even for his alleged romances in which he has been linked with Belinda, Jailyne Ojeda, Maya Nazor and other celebrities, this time she even infected a granny with her ‘war’ music.

The granny ‘lying down’ He showed that it is not always possible to resist the charms of Featherweight, and for this reason, by recording videos performing songs, he now has millions of views on the Internet.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the woman in the third became known in her account ‘@laabuelitatumbada’, she has 114 thousand followers by showing making trends with which she has conquered Featherweight.

The elderly woman has been seen dressed in outfits that are related to the singles of the Mexican singer, replicating it in such a spectacular way, that it has gone viral, It even includes your pet in the recordings.

Featherweight songs and collaborations

Featherweight, has catapulted into the top places on music platforms, including Spotify, where together with Eslabón Armado with the hit ‘Ella baila sola’, she unseated Miley Cyrus from the top one.

The singer from Zapopan, Jalisco, born on June 15, 1999, although he started in the artistic world since 2020, this 2023, has been at the top, to the point of being in one of the most important programs in the United States, from Jimmy Fallon, “The Tonight Show.”

The famous 23-year-old also called “Double P”, has had great collaborations that have put him in trend, such as with:

Armed Link- She dances alone

Bavito Ballesteros- AMG

Nathanael Cano- PRC

Jaziel Avilez- I’m Focused

German- Delivery

Yng Lvcas- The baby

Junior H- The blue

Regulated Force- Just like my dad