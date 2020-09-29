Stand by FC Barcelona another contract drama coming after the Messi Theater in the summer? At least that’s what the radio station suggests Catalunya Ràdio regarding the child prodigy Ansu Fati.
The 17-year-old striker’s contract (who will come of age on October 31) is said to be valid until summer 2022 – and has a clause that allows FC Barcelona to unilaterally extend the contract until summer 2024. As a result of his professional contract, valid from this summer, the transfer fee for Ansu Fati has already risen from 170 million to 400 million euros. It was agreed upon when the contract was last amended in December 2019. So the Catalans don’t need to worry about someone buying the player from them for the time being.
But said clause on the unilateral extension of the working paper until 2024 is said to have challenged Fati’s new advisor Jorge Mendes (who also represents greats like Cristiano Ronaldo or Angel di Maria), even declared it invalid. The background to this is again the fact that Mendes was not yet the representative of Ansu Fati at the aforementioned contract revision in December last year. Rodrigo Messi, the brother of superstar Lionel Messi, took care of the teenagers’ business at the time.
On Wednesday, Mendes and those responsible for the Azulgrana are said to have met for initial exploratory talks. It can be assumed that this meeting will be followed by a few more in the coming weeks.
