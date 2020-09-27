Often, many people have problems with body fatigue and lethargy. Because of this, they are not able to do any work properly and they do not feel like it. Body fatigue can occur due to many reasons. Such as incomplete sleep, lack of energy from inside, poor diet. If you feel tired all the time, then this is a sign that there is a shortage of anything important in the body. These symptoms usually occur when the body does not have the right amount of vitamins.

Vitamin deficiency in the body should not be taken lightly. If you are not able to work due to constant lethargy and physical fatigue, then there may be a deficiency of some vitamins in the body. Let us know about some essential vitamins:

Vitamin B12-This vitamin is very important for our brain and nervous system. Vitamin B-12 is also necessary for making red blood cells present in the blood. Lack of vitamin B12 in the body can cause constipation and depression besides being tired and weak all the time.

Lack of this important vitamin can lead to mental diseases such as psychosis, dementia and mania. Due to its deficiency, blood cells are not formed in the body, which can also cause heart problems. To meet the deficiency of this vitamin, you can include fish, meat, eggs and whole grains in your diet. This vitamin is also present in milk, yogurt and cheese in vegetarian diet.

Vitamin D- Vitamin D is very important for our body. It increases the immunity of infection in our body. Vitamin D is also essential for teeth, bones, nerves and muscles. Its deficiency causes fatigue, bone pain and restlessness.

The best source of vitamin D is sunlight. Apart from this, vitamin D is found in plenty in milk, tomatoes, green vegetables, turnip, lemon, cottage cheese, cabbage, salmon fish, cod liver oil, egg yolk, mushrooms and fortified foods.

Vitamin C- Daily intake of vitamin C increases immunity in the body. It is also beneficial for skin and hair. Lack of vitamin C causes problems like loss of appetite, difficulty in breathing and fatigue. Amla, oranges, grapes, tomatoes, orange, lemon, peppermint kiwi, pineapple, papaya, strawberries, watermelon and mangoes are rich in vitamin C.

