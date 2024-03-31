Kenya Os has recently gone viral after being caught offering a free concert in the Monterrey metrogenerating all kinds of reactions, since he had never done anything similar before.

“His fame is over”was one of the most popular comments on social media after videos of the young singer from Sinaloa offering a show on public transportation went viral, but it is completely different from the truth.

Kenya Os He is promoting his new album material which arrives in the month of April and hence has been seen offering a free mini concert in the Monterrey subway car, where its dancers were also present.

The mini concert was also part of the promotion of the presentation of Kenia Os this Sunday at the Pa'l Norte festivalwhere artists such as Belanova, Danna, Peso Pluma, Anitta, Louis Tomlinson and many more have also performed.

Big surprises are expected for the presentation of Kenia Os in Pa'l Norte, where the rest of the artists have also pampered their fans with special guests and special presentations.

