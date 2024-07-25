Millionaires The pieces still don’t fit together to achieve the performance that made it shine in previous years. The team seems to be stuck in attack, and the defense is not providing the solidity and security that it demonstrated in other semesters.

The Bogota team lost 1-2 against its historical rival National Athletic in the stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campin, for the advance match of date 6 of the Betplay League.

He Coach Alberto Gamero has not been able to fit several key pieces together in this Millionaires and the club leaves many doubts after three games. Although in the defeat on Wednesday it made clear that it does not lack character and personality, as it played more than half of the match with one less man after the expulsion of goalkeeper Iván Arboleda.

Falcao has not scored a goal

Radamel Falcao Garcia He is the player who is attracting all the attention, as he is the big signing and the superstar of a team that is struggling to find its way. At times, ‘El Tigre’ and Leonardo Castro get uncomfortable and do not give their teammates any options.

Against National, Falcao García played for more than 70 minutes, trying with his head, his right foot and from various angles to get that long-awaited goal with Millonarios, but the first goal with the Embajador team’s jersey has yet to arrive.

The 38-year-old striker ran, fought and put pressure on Nacional’s attack, but at times he looked very tired after all the wear and tear he put on the front line running balls.

Falcao, with oxygen bottle

There was an image that caused some concern among Millonarios fans, because at one point in the match Falcao garcia He approached the substitutes’ bench and while his teammates hydrated themselves, he took an oxygen bottle.

In a video that went viral on social media, the Colombian striker can be seen covering his mouth and nose with the bottle to breathe. Everything seems to indicate that the top scorer of the Colombian National Team is having a hard time with the altitude in Bogotá and has not been able to adapt 100 percent.

