Is Falcao going to Malaysia? Strong clue about his future

At 37 years old, Radamel Falcao García burns his last cartridges in Europe. Today he has a muscle injury that has left him out of the last calls for Rayo Vallecano.

The ‘Tiger’ has only played 22 games, 3 as a starter, this season in the Spanish League, and has barely scored two goals. He has not scored since last October 18, against Atlético de Madrid.

At Rayo Vallecano they are already looking for a replacement for Falcao and the Colombian begins to look at options for his future. And for several weeks there has been a growing rumor: he would go to an exotic destination.



Johor Darul Takzim, from the Malaysian first division, has the Colombian player in their sights and the club’s own coach, the Argentine Esteban Solari, recognized the interest.

“We know there is a possibility, it is something our boss is working on. We are still waiting, I can’t say more, our boss will decide on Falcao,” Solari said at the beginning of March.

Falcao winks at Malaysia

Now, the Colombian player himself threw out a clue that suggests that the issue is very advanced. On his Twitter account, Falcao RTed a post related to the club.

Tunku Ismail ibni Sultan Ibrahim, one of the club’s owners, announced a new signing and cited Falcao in his trill. The player replied: “Looking forward to seeing you… (I’m looking forward to seeing you)”.

SPORTS

More sports news