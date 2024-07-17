Millionaires and their fans experienced a magical night this Tuesday in what was the presentation of the squad for the Betplay League 2024-II. The club put on a real party at the stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campin along with 31 souls who applauded their great star, Radamel Falcao Garcia.

The ‘Tiger’ of Santa Marta He came out onto the field accompanied by his wife and children at his presentation with Millionaires. On the platform prepared for the occasion, he was awaited by the club president, Enrique Camacho, and the majority shareholder Gustavo Serpa, who put on him the Ambassador’s shirt marked with the number 9.

Falcao was presented at El Campín. Photo:Nestor Gomez. THE TIME Share

Tofo was a joy on the blue night, the players were seen very excited in an act that is rarely seen in Colombian Professional Football. Falcao left the field amid another ovation and with a smile from ear to ear.

Rumours about a possible absence of Falcao

However, press reports indicated on Tuesday night that not everything was going to be joy for the millionaire fans, since the presence of Radamel Falcao Garcia against Independent Medellin was in doubt.

According to information from some journalists, the ‘Tiger’ of Santa Marta will not travel to Medellin for what will be the debut of Millionaires in the second half of the Betplay League. “The documentation is there, he would not go to Medellín, but he will not be against DIM, it is agreed that he will not be there,” they said at DSports Colombia.

Falcao was presented by Millonarios. Photo:Nestor Gomez. THE TIME Share

I really don’t know who is talking about that. That is not defined.

TIME consulted with Millionaires the rumors that were generated about the possible loss of Falcao on matchday 1 of the Colombian League, and the club made it clear that these were “rumors.”

“I honestly don’t know who is saying that. That hasn’t been defined,” a source from the Ambassador team told this newspaper.

“Falcao is available and already has all its documentation up to date. The teacher (Alberto Gamero) “He will decide whether he will travel today with the delegation,” said the source, who pointed out that the call for travelers to Medellín will be issued around noon on Wednesday.

Falcao Garcia, at a press conference in El Campín. Photo:Santiago Pabon Share

Besides, Falcao He was asked at a press conference about the issue of documentation, and laughing he said: “I hope it is already there,” to which he was told that he was already registered.

HAROLD YEPES

