Radamel Falcao garcia It is a brilliant name. Second Colombian scorer in history, top scorer for the Colombian National Team in all of history, two-time champion of the Eeurope league and one from the European Super Cup, with decisive scores, a nomination for the Ballon d’Or and a member of Fifa’s ideal eleven in 2013. Big words.

According to the criteria of

His present is not the best, with two years with few minutes in Vallecano Ray. But Falcao’s name continues to generate respect, to the point that some call him one of the most important signings in the history of Colombian football. It should be remembered that Tigre never played in the A in Colombia.

‘Falcao is’

Is it so? TIME He consulted experienced communicators and historians of Colombian soccer to try to place him in a ranking. The first, who is perhaps the most respected journalist in the country when it comes to talking about football, Hernán Peláez Restrepo.

“If we start talking about the modern era, the last 10, 20 years, yes it is. He is the one who brings the most scrolls from outside, he is the player who makes noise. James Rodríguez, for example, has never really been here. This is going to come to close his career here,” said Peláez, who has 60 years of experience.

“Now, before those there were other important signings. Like Alfredo Di Stéfano, who was not as enjoyable at the time but later scored a lot. And one would also have to look at team by team: if you ask a Union fan, the most important is Quarentinha, or in Junior it could be Dida, who was world champion in ’58,” he added.

“The most important hiring in history is called Adolfo Pedernera.”

Instead, Guillermo Ruiz Bonilla, The most reputable historian of Colombian football, author of more than 30 books, is radical when it comes to stating that Falcao is not the most important signing in the history of Colombia.

“The most important contract in history is called Adolfo Pedernera. That man, in addition to arriving as a star, and being 10 years younger than Falcao, was champion as a coach three times, as a player four times, he took Colombia to a World Cup for the first time and opened the doors to bring all the players from The Golden. It was he who brought Alfredo Di Stéfano. The greatness of Millonarios is not due to Alfonso Senior, but to Adolfo Pedernera,” he explained.

‘Falcao is not’

The Antiochian historian Juan Manuel Uribe Londono, co-author of the Purslane Encyclopedia and a student of Colombian football for more than 50 years, he points out Alfredo Di Stéfano as the most important signing in the history of Colombian football and gives his arguments to affirm why Falcao is not: the Tiger is already in relegation and comes from a small club that does not count in the league Spain. It would have been different if he had come from Atlético de Madrid when he was in his prime and at the peak of his outstanding career.

The journalist from Barranquilla Estewil Quesada Fernandez Compare Falcao’s arrival with what Barranquilla experienced when, in 1968, he arrived at Junior Garrincha, two-time world champion in 1958 and 1962, although with his capabilities greatly diminished.

“There were other hirings here that generated a lot of enthusiasm, like that of Juan Ramón the ‘Bruja’ Verón in 1976, or when Junior bought Didi Valderrama in 1984, the most expensive player in history until then, 25 million pesos, almost doubling the 13 million that Cali paid Millonarios for Willington Ortiz. But what Barranquilla experienced with Garrincha is incomparable. During those days, Pope Paul VI was visiting Bogotá, but the topic here was Garrincha. The day of his first training session at Romelio there were 10,000 people in the stadium. In the end he only played one game,” Quesada said.

Ruiz Bonilla compared Falcao’s arrival with that of other players who also came to finish their careers in Colombia.

“Here he came Amadeo Carrizo He was over 40 years old, but he was a goalkeeper, he didn’t need to run. Falcao does not arrive at his best competitive moment,” he explained.