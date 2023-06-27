Radamel Falcao García is an old dream of the Millonarios fans. The historic goalscorer of the Colombian National Team for the elderly has never denied his blue heart, despite the fact that his father, Radamel Enrique García, was a player for Independiente Santa Fe.

The ‘Tiger’ was one of the first to go out to celebrate the 16th star of Millos, achieved this Saturday at El Campín after defeating Atlético Nacional in a tiebreaker from the penalty spot.

Champions 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼. Congratulations to all the players. To teacher Gamero, to the directives, to all the team and to all the fans throughout Colombia and the world. https://t.co/bGEKclnTQs — Radamel Falcao (@FALCAO) June 25, 2023

On more than one occasion, Falcao has celebrated with the blue shirt and a few months ago, at a concentration of the Colombian National Team, the ‘Tiger’ posed with a Millonarios goalkeeper jumpsuit next to the head of Alberto Gamero’s team, Álvaro Montero , with whom they shared a call.

Ⓜ️ Álvaro Montero on his photo with Falcao: “The ‘Tigre’, hopefully that possibility can be given. He is quite faithful, he accompanies Millionaires, he is a fan. It is a difficult situation due to quality of life and everything that Falca encompasses, but he has always had that affection for the club”. pic.twitter.com/VDhYqRjGjh — Cristian Pinzón (@Crispinllos) March 31, 2023

With the heat of the title, many Albiazul fans asked Falcao in chorus to fulfill his dream and dress in blue to play the Copa Libertadores 2024, to which Millonarios has already qualified and in which he will enter, for the first time since 2018, directly to the group stage.

Is the arrival of Falcao to Millionaires viable?

The idea of ​​hiring Falcao was ringing in the heads of the club’s managers, particularly Gustavo Serpa, the largest shareholder and president of the board of directors. And it seems that this time the intention is serious.

“I have traveled frequently to Madrid. I am going to try to meet with Falcao in July, when I return there. From our point of view, it’s viable,” Serpa told El VBar, from Caracol Radio.

Serpa knows that the matter is not easy. “My perception is that Falcao has a personal issue and it is that he is in Madrid, he has several children, I think his wife is pregnant… Moving them from Madrid now after having been there for so many years is not the best thing,” he explained.

SPORTS

More sports news