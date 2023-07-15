Exoprimal turns best on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S? The new comparison videos made by ElAnalistaDeBits answers the question, revealing the resolution, frame rate and characteristics of the game on the Sony and Microsoft platforms.

Available yesterday on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, at no additional cost for Game Pass subscribers, Exoprimal uses the gimmick of the dynamic resolution in order to keep the performance stable, but it doesn’t always succeed well.

Apparently the average resolution is higher and the frame rate is more stable on Xbox Series Xbut the PS5 version appears to boast some higher quality assets and better-optimized effects when it comes to shadows, reflections and draw distance.