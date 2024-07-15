Everest is known throughout the world as the highest mountain on Earth. But is it really so? The answer might surprise you.. The answer actually depends on how we measure the height of mountains.

Everest: The Giant Above Sea Level

The Everestwith his 8849.86 meters above sea levelis undoubtedly the highest mountain if we consider the altitude from the sea surface. This fact is universally accepted and makes it the most coveted peak by climbers from all over the world.

Mauna Kea: The Hidden Giant

But if we consider the total height of a mountain, including the submerged part, then Mauna Kea of Hawaii could steal the title. Mauna Kea, in fact, is a volcano that rises for a good 9754 meters from its bottom in the Pacific Ocean to its summit. Its base is below sea level, so it does not appear as impressive as Everest at first glance.

So, if the question is: “Is Everest the highest mountain above sea level?” the answer is Yes. But if we look at the total height, Mauna Kea is the real hidden giant of the Earth.

What do you think? Would you rather climb? Let us know in the comments!