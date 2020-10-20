There are many types of essential oils to meet the needs of our body. Many parents use essential oils for the baby, especially during the winter season. Many diseases and diseases can be cured by this.However, not all essential oils may be safe for your baby. It is better that you know about these essential oils before using them.Essential oils will also be safe and beneficial for your baby if used properly.So let’s know the benefits of essential oil for baby and the safe way to use it.The skin of a newborn baby is very delicate, so it should not be used on the skin of a baby below three months. Before using essential oil for a child over three months of age, you should know what oil or quantity you should use for which problem or benefit. Let’s know now about essential oils that are safe for your baby and most importantly if you want to buy essential oil for your child or yourself. Amazon Great Indian Festival Can be purchased at discount.

Lavender oil

Lavender oil has a calming effect on the body. You can use it to reduce the pain in a child older than three months. It reduces the symptoms of oil colic and leads to good sleep. You can massage your baby by adding another carrier oil to lavender oil. This oil not only calms the body but also the mind. Buy Artizen Lavender Essential Oil



Chamomile

Chamomile is an ancient medicinal herb. When the baby is massaged with chamomile oil, the child sleeps longer and the symptoms of colic also decrease. Roman chamomile essential oil can also be effective on boils, sunburn, diaper rash, etc. Buy Roman Chamomile Essential Oil

Sandalwood

Essential oil of sandalwood is used in many medicines, perfumes and cosmetics. This essential oil has a calming effect, which helps reduce anxiety and insomnia. In addition, sandalwood essential oil has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antibacterial properties that keep the skin of the newborn healthy. Buy Edens Garden Sandalwood East Indian Essential Oil



Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil has antimicrobial, antifungal and antioxidant properties. Applying it provides relief from boils, burns, mosquito bites and dandruff. Breathing related diseases like cough are also removed by smelling it.

How to use essential oil on your baby

You can use essential oil on your baby in the following ways: