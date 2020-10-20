However, not all essential oils may be safe for your baby. It is better that you know about these essential oils before using them.
So let’s know the benefits of essential oil for baby and the safe way to use it.
How old should your baby be?
The skin of a newborn baby is very delicate, so it should not be used on the skin of a baby below three months. Before using essential oil for a child over three months of age, you should know what oil or quantity you should use for which problem or benefit. Let’s know now about essential oils that are safe for your baby and most importantly if you want to buy essential oil for your child or yourself. Amazon Great Indian Festival Can be purchased at discount.
Lavender oil
Lavender oil has a calming effect on the body. You can use it to reduce the pain in a child older than three months. It reduces the symptoms of oil colic and leads to good sleep. You can massage your baby by adding another carrier oil to lavender oil. This oil not only calms the body but also the mind. Buy Artizen Lavender Essential Oil
Chamomile
Chamomile is an ancient medicinal herb. When the baby is massaged with chamomile oil, the child sleeps longer and the symptoms of colic also decrease. Roman chamomile essential oil can also be effective on boils, sunburn, diaper rash, etc. Buy Roman Chamomile Essential Oil
Sandalwood
Essential oil of sandalwood is used in many medicines, perfumes and cosmetics. This essential oil has a calming effect, which helps reduce anxiety and insomnia. In addition, sandalwood essential oil has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antibacterial properties that keep the skin of the newborn healthy. Buy Edens Garden Sandalwood East Indian Essential Oil
Tea tree oil
Tea tree oil has antimicrobial, antifungal and antioxidant properties. Applying it provides relief from boils, burns, mosquito bites and dandruff. Breathing related diseases like cough are also removed by smelling it.
How to use essential oil on your baby
You can use essential oil on your baby in the following ways:
- You can apply a few drops of essential oil in a carrier oil or lotion and apply it on the baby’s body. Keep in mind that no essential oil should be used directly. Another carrier oil such as coconut oil or almond oil must be added to it.
- You can prepare aromatherapy spray by adding essential oil to distilled water. You can also put it on baby’s room or curtains to avoid mosquito bites. Do not let your baby’s nose, ears or mouth drop oil droplets.
.
Leave a Reply