Turkish President Erdoğan wants to prove his fitness with a staged video of a basketball game – but the shot backfires.

Ankara – How fit is Recep Tayyip Erdoğan? For years there has been speculation about the state of health of the Turkish head of state. Lately there have been rumors of a serious illness. Now the 67-year-old has shown himself playing basketball in a Twitter video – possibly also to prove his fitness. But the shot backfired a bit: The most agile thing in the video is the upbeat music. The Turkish president, on the other hand, seemed rather lethargic.

The clip, which Erdoğan shared on his official Twitter account over the weekend, is set on the grounds of the Presidential Palace in Ankara and shows the Turkish President playing basketball with his advisory staff. The recordings have been carefully edited: a hop, a throw, a basket from the president. Again and again. That it was released right now doesn’t seem to be a coincidence.

Erdoğan shares basketball video on Twitter – he was not always fit in the past

Rumors of a serious illness of the Turkish president have persisted for years, but they often stem from the wishful thinking of his political opponents. There is little reliable information about possible health problems: In 2011 Erdoğan underwent an intestinal operation. However, he denied reports of cancer. The Turkish president explained that he passed out during morning prayers in a mosque four years ago with temporary blood sugar problems.

Sağlık için spor yapmak çok çok önemli. Ben de haftada üç gün spor yapmaya gayret ediyorum. Harekette bereket vardır. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/7sDmQV7MSp – Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) October 3, 2021

The Turkish president has lived largely isolated since the corona pandemic. When Erdoğan first had to be supported on a flight of stairs this year and later fell asleep during a video message to his followers in the middle of a sentence, speculations about his health received new breeding ground. A doctor then speculated on a talk show that the head of state might suffer from epilepsy.

Erdoğan reacts to illness headlines with a posted basketball video

A few days ago, Stephen Cook wrote in the influential US magazine Foreign Policythat Erdoğan may not be able to run in the next elections in two years’ time due to his health. In his contribution, the Middle East expert suggested that western governments be prepared for this. Just a few days later, Erdoğan’s communications director Fahrettin Altun announced the president’s basketball video.

He did sports three times a week, Erdoğan let know with the three and a half minute video on Twitter. “Our president was in good shape,” said President Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for the office. Media close to the government cheered that Erdogan’s team had won the training game 50 to 24. The president himself was the most successful shooter with 27 points. However, he did not get a lot of resistance. While his opponents twist themselves into the air with sometimes acrobatic jumps to lay-up, Erdoğan usually stood in the same place and was allowed to maneuver the balls towards the basket with all the space in the world.