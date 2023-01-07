Is Enzo Iacchetti back on Striscia la Notizia tonight? That’s why the comedian hosted from home

From tonight, Saturday 7 January 2023, almost a month after the last time, Enzo Iacchetti should return to conduct Striscia la Notizia in the studio, alongside Ezio Greggio. In recent weeks, in fact, after the lightning replacement with Enrico Beruschi, the “Sior Enzino” has returned together with Greggio only “virtually” and in connection from home.

Absence in the studio which intrigued and worried fans of the historic Mediaset program. Initially someone thought of some illness or depression but – fortunately -, contrary to what many have hypothesized, Iacchetti does not have any particular illness or Covid, which he already had a short time ago. No mental health issues either. The conductor was hit by the flu which kept him at home for some time.

The episodes aired so far in which he was seen in connection from home had been recorded for this Enzino resulted in smart working for so long. Tonight, Saturday 7 January 2023, however, his return alongside Ezio Greggio is expected. It’s nothing official, because there is no notice on the social media channels of the program’s editorial staff, but the well-informed are certain. The most loved duo on the news will remain on the Striscia counter until next February 11, when the helm will pass into the hands of Sergio Friscia-Roberto Lipari.