Little Émile has been missing for eight months. He was visiting his grandparents. © Twitter/Gendarmerie Nationale

Émile (3) has been missing since July 2023. The investigators have not yet given up hope – and are planning a further investigation.

Le Vernet – The then two and a half year old Émile was visiting his grandparents in the mountain village of Le Vernet. And then the little boy suddenly disappeared without a trace. He was last seen on July 8, 2023. His fate is still unclear today. However, investigators are still working on the case.

Investigators do not rule out the possibility that the missing Émile is still alive

Because: “It is possible” that Émile is still alive, said chief investigator Christian Rodriguez in one Interview with RTL. 20 investigators would continue to work on the case, Rodriguez continued, promising “We won’t give up.”

“No hypothesis is ruled out,” said the chief investigator. However, some are more likely than others. Shortly after the disappearance, it was reported, among other things, that the missing boy had been the victim of a bird of prey attack or a wolf attack. A farmer was also targeted by investigators. An accident or crime cannot be ruled out, nor can family involvement.

Investigators plan to reconstruct Émile's disappearance – hoping for new clues

In February 2024, the search seemed to become more concrete. A large-scale house search operation in several surrounding departments was carried out in search of “a detail that could decide the case”. “We know what we’re looking for,” said an investigator at the time.

The investigators are now planning another measure that should provide new clues. How Le Parisien reports, a reconstruction of the moments before and after Émile's disappearance is planned for next week. All residents who were present that day must attend. The reenacted process is captured using photos and video, see above RTL. The investigators then compare these with the written witness statements. (sp)