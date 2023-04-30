The maximum life expectancy, and therefore health, is obtained with diets that take about half of energy from carbohydrates: for an average requirement of 2000 kcal they are 1000, therefore 250 grams

I once heard a doctor say on TV that eliminating carbohydrates is very harmful in the long run: right? Reducing them to just 50 grams a day (I’m referring to cereals, not the carbohydrates present in other foods) is in fact equivalent to eliminating them?

Eliminating carbohydrates or reducing them to a minimum, such as 50 grams per day, is one of the greatest nonsense that can be committed, because normally in the average Italian diet we are already below the 50% energy threshold. If he takes energy from carbohydrates where does he get it from? From alcohol, fat or protein. Alcohol is carcinogenic and it doesn’t seem healthy to take energy from this source. Fats: like carbohydrates are clean energy, but which sources of fats? Meats, cheeses? Nuts? Oil? In short, the sources are important. The first three also bring proteins with them and these are not clean energy, but quite dirty, because they serve as a building material, but if they are demolished for energy purposes, their metabolism gives rise to important quantities of ammonia which must be managed. In any case, the maximum life expectancy, and therefore health, is obtained with diets that get about half their energy from carbohydrates which for an average requirement of 2000 kcal are 1000, therefore 250 grams of carbohydrates. If you only get 50 from cereals, how much fruit, vegetables and milk do you need to consume to get the other 200? But the fundamental question: why do you want to eliminate or reduce cereals?