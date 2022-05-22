The acquisition of video game studios has become one of the most common strategies in this new generation of consoles. Large companies like PlayStation And Xbox they did not hesitate to open their portfolios to incorporate development studios such as Bungie or Activision Blizzard.

Now it appears that Electronic Artsone of the largest publishers in the industry with sagas like Mass Effect, Battlefield or Need for Speed, may be in talks with Disney, Amazon And Apple for the acquisition. The report highlights that EA’s managers would be interested in selling the company to the three large companies mentioned, with which they have already had discussions, or anyone else who is interested and with whom an agreement can be reached.

Not only that, but apparently, EA was about to close a deal with NBC Universal, and although this company eventually backed down because they didn’t reach a price deal, it shows that the publisher would be interested in being bought for a fee. reasonable.

At the beginning of May, Ubisoft had also talked about the rumors about a potential acquisition: the company has everything it takes to remain independent, but will still evaluate if there should be any proposals.

Source: Rock Paper Shotgun