‘I often read about hybrid and electric cars with a trailer weight of (if you’re lucky) a maximum of 750 kilograms’, says reader Bas Jacobs in the weekly question-and-answer column of our car editors. ‘Where are all those caravan owners with a caravan of 1000 to 1300 kilograms? Are they dependent on a car worth at least 50,000 euros?’
#electric #driving #unfeasible #caravan
Immigration The report of the Ministry of the Interior was completed, Minister Mikkonen supports the one-off legalization of the paperless – the center and the SDP immediately collide: “The Ministry of the Interior can find out what it wants”
The Ministry of the Interior has completed a study that has provoked extensive discussion in advance, examining the situation of...
Leave a Reply