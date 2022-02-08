‘I often read about hybrid and electric cars with a trailer weight of (if you’re lucky) a maximum of 750 kilograms’, says reader Bas Jacobs in the weekly question-and-answer column of our car editors. ‘Where are all those caravan owners with a caravan of 1000 to 1300 kilograms? Are they dependent on a car worth at least 50,000 euros?’

#electric #driving #unfeasible #caravan