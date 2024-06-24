If you play on PC, however, you have a solution: le mod . In fact, a series of new mods or updates to others already available have quickly appeared online to ensure that Shadow of the Erdtree does not explode a vein in the neck of less experienced enthusiasts or those who simply do not have the time to learn every single new opponent perfection.

If there is any certainty about Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is that it is a high-level expansion of difficulty . For some it is good, for others it is bad. However, FromSoftware’s game does not offer difficulty levels and, although there are new enhancement systems to exploit, it could still be a little too difficult for some.

Mods to make Shadow of the Erdtree easier

One of the mods to make FromSoftware’s RPG expansion easier is simply called “Easy Shadow of the Erdtree” and is made by Belger. You can find it here and its effect is very direct: reduces damage dealt from all enemies by 10%, 25% and 40% depending on how much you need.

The author states: “Many players complain that the enemies in Shadow of the Erdtree they deal too much damage, so if this is the case for you too, you can try this mod which significantly reduces them. You can also use this mod to learn the attack pattern of bosses without dying too many times, before deactivating it and facing the experience intended by FromSoftware… if that’s your thing.”

The modder underlines an important detail: even those who want to feel like they have overcome the challenge correctly can use this type of mod, so as to die less often and have more time during a fight to understand how to beat the boss. Once you have obtained the necessary manual experience, you can go back to facing the enemy in the way intended by the team.

An Elden Ring warrior strikes an enemy with a shield

Another way to make the game easier is the CheezeOfAstora mod that allows you to get the runes back immediately after dying, so as not to have the stress of having to go back. It’s a old mod now updated to also work with the DLC.

If you want instead start the DLC but you haven’t beaten the bosses yetyou can use the mod “DLC Read Save File” which places you in front of the beginning of the expansion.

If you don’t want or can’t use mods, here’s some advice straight from the publisher of Elden Ring.