Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has finally arrived, bringing with it new high-level challenges that are apparently giving many players a hard time. However, this is not the case perrikaryalwhich is completing the hands-free expansion, using only the power of thought.

Yes, you read that correctly. In fact, the streamer uses an advanced brain imaging device which, without getting lost in too many technicalities, probes the activity of the brain and then convert specific “thoughts” into game actions. Therefore, you just need to think about a certain action (for example, an attack input is associated with moving a boulder forward) to make the game perform it. Apparently, despite the limitations and difficulties in mastering this peculiar input system (it seems to take hours and hours of training to learn a single action), it did not stop Perrikaryal from tackling Shadow of the Erdtree, as confirmed by the post below where we can see her take down the first boss of the expansion.